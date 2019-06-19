Assa Nyakundi rearrested, taken to DCI offices

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi was on Tuesday rearrested at his lawyers office in Kileleshwa.

The lawyer was charged with manslaughter in a Kiambu magistrate's court on April 26.

He is alleged to have killed his son Joseph Bogonko Nyakundi on March 17 in Nairobi. He was released on a Sh300,000 bail.

Kiambu judge Christine Meoli has recused herself from Nyakundi's case and transferred the case to the Milimani High Court.

Meoli said she is unable to hear the application since Nyakundi was her classmate.

Nyakundi had made an application seeking to bar the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji from charging him with the murder of his son.

Nyakundi on June 6 filed an application in High Court in Kiambu asking the judge to issue the orders restraining the DPP.

In his affidavit filed by his lawyer John Khaminwa, he also wants the DPP and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti stopped from seeking a favourable court or judicial officer to hear his manslaughter case.

He is asking the court to prohibit them from arresting or starting criminal proceedings against him related to or arising from the death of his son.

Nyakundi further wants orders quashing the decision of the DPP and DCI to charge and prosecute him as the decision is unreasonable, irrational, reckless and enjoys no validity before the law and the constitution.

The lawyer asked the court to quash criminal proceedings in the same case for being an abuse of court process and for having been commenced unprocedurally and in violation of Article 157(6).