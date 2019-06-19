Alai arraigned, terror police want him detained for 30 days

Controversial blogger Robert Alai was on Wednesday arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkyian Tobiko in Milimani.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday by DCI officers a day after he posted gory photos of slain AP officers in his social media pages.

The Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) is seeking to detain the blogger for 30 days for them to complete their investigations.

According to the police, Alai was arrested for 'disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities'.

Alai is in court alongside Patrick Safari Robert, a prison warder who also posted the photos on Twitter.

Alai had posted pictures of the officers killed by an IED planted by suspected Al Shabaab militia on Saturday in Wajir.

On Monday, police strongly condemned Alai's act terming it as a way of glorifying the terrorists.

The police also said it was not the right way to convey the message to the families of the fallen police officers.

They said the act cannot be taken lightly.

"Let this be a warning that such unpalatable acts shall not be tolerated," part of Police statement read.

The act was also condemned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.