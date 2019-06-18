Parents sue Magoha to legalise homeschooling

Two parents who support homeschooling on Monday challenged the criminalisation of not enrolling a child in either a public or private school.

They are seeking to have homeschooling recognised as a legitimate alternative system of education.

The parents, Silus Shikwekwe and Onesmus Mboy, are petitioning Education CS George Magoha. They say the school enrolment requirement limits the scope of education and is contrary to the child’s right to freedom of conscience, opinion, belief and free will.

Shikwekwe and his children were arrested on February 18 this year and he was charged before Butali court in Kakamega for not enrolling his children in school.

"Sections of the Basic Education Act, which provide that a child should be registered either in a private or a public school, limit the rights of a parent to determine the forum and manner in which the child will receive education," the parents say through their lawyer Eddy Orinda.

Orinda said nonrecognition of homeschooling violates rights of children who may choose it as well as the right of the parent to determine the child’s best interest.

In the case pending before Butali court, Shikwekwe is accused of abdicating his duty to enrol the children at school, yet the minors need care and protection.