Court allows 80 KRA staff not to report to DCI daily

More than 80 KRA staff suspected of aiding tax evasion on Monday got temporary reprieve after the High Court set aside orders requiring them to report to the DCI headquarters daily.

On May 22, Justice Luka Kimaru released them on bail and on condition that they appear at the DCI daily until further notice.

However, through lawyer Phillip Nyachoti they pleaded with the court to vary the orders saying there is nothing much that has been achieved by them going to the DCI other than registering their names.

Justice Ngenye Macharia ruled that there is no need to report to the DCI daily as they have been doing.

She also noted that the case was brought to court as a miscellaneous application and no file has been compiled to date. The DPP is yet to give directions on whether they will be charged, she said.

She also directed the suspects to appear in court when the matter is mentioned and dismissed an application by the defence asking her to dispense with them appearing in court during mentions.

She said police should continue carrying out their investigations and at the next mention date inform the court whether they will be charged.

Judge Macharia said she could not stop the investigations because the prosecution says they are complex and involve forensic analysis.

She ordered all the suspects to appear at the DCI a week before the mention date for them to be informed if any charges will be levelled against them.

The investigating officer is also at liberty to summon any of the suspects at any time.

Nyachoti told the court that staff who are interdicted have been suffering and also incurring expenses by going to the DCI daily for nothing.

He said the suspects have diligently been appearing and reporting without fail but nothing was required of them except signing a register.

The lawyer also questioned why they were yet to charge the suspects more than three weeks after their arrest.

In their defence, the prosecution said the matter was very complex and the investigations require forensic analysis and are technology-based.

The case will be mentioned on July 18.

