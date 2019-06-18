Close

THE ROAD TO JUSTICE

Closed hearing for Justice Ojwang' over Obado 'favour'

Supreme Court justice has been suspended pending tribunal decision on removal

In Summary

• Petitioners claimed conflict of interest after Obado reportedly tarmacked road to Ojwang's Migori home. The judge told no one.

• A tribunal was set up to consider his removal over alleged misconduct impropriety and breaching the Judicial Code of Conduct. 

by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
News
18 June 2019 - 06:00
The tribunal probing the conduct of suspended Supreme Court Judge J.B. Ojwang will visit his rural Migori home this week. /JACK OWUOR
The tribunal probing the conduct of suspended Supreme Court Judge J.B. Ojwang will visit his rural Migori home this week. /JACK OWUOR

The tribunal probing the conduct of suspended Supreme Court Judge J.B. Ojwang will visit his rural Migori home this week.

Petitioners claim he sat on a bench hearing a Migori county case but did not disclose that Governor Okoth Obado had tarmacked a road to his home.

On Monday Ojwang'  requested a closed hearing without media coverage.

 

The seven-member tribunal lead by Appeal Court judge Alnashir Visram will meet people from the county government and surveyors during the site visit.

The tribunal conducted its pre-trial hearing and agreed to begin taking evidence on July 15.

Other members of the tribunal are Justice (Rtd) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.

It is understood that the judge will not call witnesses whereas his accusers will call 15 witnesses.

Judge Ojwang was suspended after President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a tribunal following recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission.

The decision by the JSC  was reached mainly because, in one of the complaints against the judge, there were sufficient grounds to warrant further investigations.

"Upon presentation of the report by the [JSC] committee, the full commission deliberated on the same at great length and found that the petition had disclosed sufficient grounds to warrant a recommendation to the President to set up a tribunal for removal of Justice Jacktone Ojwang, and accordingly adopted it,” CJ David Maraga had said.

 

The petition that landed Ojwang in trouble was filed by Nelson Onyango and eight others. They accused him of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

They complained that the judge sat on a bench of Supreme Court judges in a case that involved Migori county, yet he was closely associated with Governor Obado. 

The nine claimed Obado tarmacked a road leading to the judge’s rural home.

In their view, Ojwang should have informed the court and other parties of his association with the county chief but failed to do so until they protested.

More:

Tribunal sworn in to probe Justice Ojwang

President appointed tribunal following allegations of misconduct against judge
News
2 months ago

Tribunal to probe Justice Ojwang takes office

Uhuru appointed team following recommendations by JSC
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
News
18 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court
    12h ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    1d ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    4d ago Big Read

Latest Videos