Women MPs take fight against harassment to Murang'a

A section of Women Parliamentarians has continued to push against harassment on their colleagues.

The group currently camping in Muranga for an 'Embrace Rally' have vowed to stop at nothing to ensure their male counterparts are punished for any violence and harassment against women MPs.

This comes after Wajir East MP Rashid Amin assaulted his Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi at the Parliament premises.

Rashid on Thursday afternoon accosted Fatuma in Parliament and engaged her in a heated discussion before physically assaulting her as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

The legislator is said to have demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency during the recent visit by the budget team.

In solidarity with Gedi, a section of women MPs stormed out of parliament disrupting the afternoon session just minutes before Treasury CS Henry Rotich presented the budget.