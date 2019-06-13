Close

Britain appoints Jane Marriott as first female envoy to Kenya

In Summary

• Marriott previously served as an Ambassador to Yemen, and British Deputy Ambassador to Iran.

• She has also undertaken postings in the USA, Iraq and Afghanistan. 

by GORDON OSEN News Journalist
13 June 2019 - 13:17
British High Commissioner (Designate) to Kenya Jane Marriott
Anti-terrorism expert Jane Marriott will be the new British Ambassador to Kenya effective September this year.

She will be replacing Nic Hailey who has been serving in Nairobi since 2015. 

Marriott is a career diplomat who started out in Foreign and Commonwealth office in 2001 after serving in the country's cabinet office and home office.

 
 

The 43-year-old has served in various capacities in Kabul (Afghanistan), Al-Amar (Iraq), and Baghdad as an advisor to the coalition forces combating terrorism.

According to information in the UK government's website on government officials, Marriott is the current director of the Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.

She has served as the country's joint FCO Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"Prior to that, she was Ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15). She was Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran," the site reads.

She has also served as an adviser to the US Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.

She awarded the officer of the most excellent order of the British Empire honours in 2004. 

