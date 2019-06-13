Britain appoints Jane Marriott as first female envoy to Kenya

Anti-terrorism expert Jane Marriott will be the new British Ambassador to Kenya effective September this year.

She will be replacing Nic Hailey who has been serving in Nairobi since 2015.

Marriott is a career diplomat who started out in Foreign and Commonwealth office in 2001 after serving in the country's cabinet office and home office.

The 43-year-old has served in various capacities in Kabul (Afghanistan), Al-Amar (Iraq), and Baghdad as an advisor to the coalition forces combating terrorism.

According to information in the UK government's website on government officials, Marriott is the current director of the Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.