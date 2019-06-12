State to spend Sh65bn more in 2018-19 supplementary budget

The government has increased its 2018-19 spending by Sh65 billion, defeating efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have the Treasury institute austerity measures.

Whereas the recurrent budget has increased by Sh70.9 billion, the development budget has been slashed by Sh5.9 billion.

The move has seen allocations for different sectors either increased or reduced, factoring in discussions on the Supplementary Estimates II for the current financial year ending June 30.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee says it is concerned that such a significant increase in the recurrent budget could undo the gains of the austerity measures instituted under Supplementary Estimates I.

The Kimani Ichung’wa-led committee sounded an alarm that the adjustments are to cater for salary shortfalls and operations expenses.

“These are issues that should have been foreseen and adequate budgetary provisions put in place at the beginning of the budget process,” the Kikuyu MP said in his report tabled in Parliament on Thursday last week.

Core to the changes is an allocation of Sh10.4 billion for payment of pending bills, ostensibly in line with Uhuru’s Madaraka Day directive that the Treasury prioritise what is owed to suppliers and contractors.

Among the biggest losers in the cuts is the Senate, which has lost its bid for Sh500 million for oversight of county governments.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission, which has challenged MPs’ house allowance, has lost Sh120 million in the changes.