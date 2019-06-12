Matiba children seek to lock lawyer out of Sh504m award

Three children of politician Kenneth Matiba want the court to allow them to pursue payment and manage Sh504 million awarded to their late father.

Julie Matiba, Susan Matiba and Raymond Matiba want the court to replace their father's name with theirs in the suit papers to enable them to follow up the compensation money and ensure the estate does not suffer.

They claim that lawyer John Mburu did not act on their instructions to have them enjoined in the suit in place of their father, leading to "jeopardy of their father's estate with respect to the execution of the compensation money".

They want to be brought on board in the case to pursue the money awarded to their father, ascertain the lawyer's legal fees and settle it.

The money was awarded to Matiba as compensation for his detention during the clamour for multi-party democracy. It was awarded by Judge Isaac Lenaola, who noted that Matiba suffered a stroke on May 26, 1991, but remained in detention without any medical care for almost a week.