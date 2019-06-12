Close

BEWARE HEAVY RAINFALL

Heavy rainfall to hit Kisumu, seven other counties - Met

• The other counties to be hit by the rains are Transnzoia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu.

• Temperatures in Garissa and Isiolo will be as high as 35 degrees Celsius.

by DIKSHA SURI AND NAOMI NJOROGE
12 June 2019 - 13:34
Pedestrians trying to jump an overflowing water stream after a heavy down pour in Westlands' Waiyaki way on April 23, 2019.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, Kericho and Nakuru counties are among regions likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms for the next five days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The other counties to be hit by the rains are Transnzoia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu.

 “The rainfall may cause flash floods in low lying areas including urban centres which have poor drainage systems,” the weatherman said.

 

The Director of the Met department Stella Aura said cool and cloudy conditions will be experienced in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Embu and Tharaka counties.

“Cool conditions to be expected in Central Highlands counties of Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu and Meru counties,” she said.

Aura said the cool conditions in these places will be followed by light showers in the afternoon.

The five-day forecast indicated the coastal strip - Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale counties - will have depressed rainfall with temperatures averaging 30 degrees Celsius. 

Temperatures in Garissa and Isiolo will be as high as 35 degrees Celsius.

Aura called on Kenyans to dress warmly in the regions around the Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift valley to avoid contracting respiratory diseases like asthma, pneumonia and common colds (flu) due to the cold conditions.

Kenyans have also been cautioned not to light jikos in poorly ventilated houses.

 

“During chilly days, the public is advised not to be lighting jikos in poorly ventilated houses. Burning charcoal produces Carbon Monoxide gas that is lethal when inhaled.”

News
