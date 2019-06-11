Close

FORECAST

Cold mornings to continue in Central, says Met

Rain expected over a few areas in Nyanza and Western regions

In Summary

• Cold temperatures to continue in Mt Kenya counties. 

• Northeastern region to experience sunny intervals. 

by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
11 June 2019 - 00:00
A woman walks through the rain.Photo/File
A woman walks through the rain.Photo/File

Brace yourself for cold and cloudy mornings this week if you live in Central, the Meteorological department has warned.

The areas set to have cold mornings include Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

The weatherman shows that temperatures will range from 11°C to 24°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

In Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties, rains are expected over a few places on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. 

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 28°C.

In Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, rains are expected over a few places on Tuesday morning and sunny intervals expected on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will range from 21°C to 34°C. 

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 16°C and 34°C. 

In Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta, clouds are expected on Tuesday morning before giving way to sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. 

The temperatures will be between 14°C and 28°C.

Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience showers over few places on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Temperatures will be in the range of 21°C-30°C. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie) 

MORE:

Nairobi cold to persist, weatherman warns

Nairobi will continue experiencing cool and cloudy weather according to the latest forecast by the met department.In a weather advisory for the next ...
News
10 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
11 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Biden leads in 2020 US poll, three others fight for second
    1d ago World

  3. China calls in foreign tech firms after Huawei ban- sources
    1d ago World

  4. Why children are dropping out Dadaab schools
    19h ago Big Read

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos