Cold mornings to continue in Central, says Met

Brace yourself for cold and cloudy mornings this week if you live in Central, the Meteorological department has warned.

The areas set to have cold mornings include Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

The weatherman shows that temperatures will range from 11°C to 24°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties, rains are expected over a few places on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 28°C.

In Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, rains are expected over a few places on Tuesday morning and sunny intervals expected on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will range from 21°C to 34°C.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 16°C and 34°C.

In Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta, clouds are expected on Tuesday morning before giving way to sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The temperatures will be between 14°C and 28°C.

Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience showers over few places on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Temperatures will be in the range of 21°C-30°C.

