ROAD SAFETY

NTSA revokes City Travellers Sacco's licence

Has been operating between Railways Bus Stations,Kawagware and Riruta Satellite.

In Summary

•The authority has also banned all vehicles that belongs to City Travelers Sacco from operating in the within the City routes.

• NTSA director general has cautioned the public from boarding vehicles belonging to the sacco in order to avoid any inconveniences.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
10 June 2019 - 18:33
NTSA director general Francis Mejja.
NTSA director general Francis Mejja.
Image: FILE

NTSA has revoked City Travellers Sacco's licence for failing to comply with regulations.

The sacco operates between Railways Bus Stations, Kawagware, Riruta, Satellite and Dagoretti market.

The authority has also banned all vehicles that belong to City Travellers from operating within the city routes.

NTSA director general has warned the public against boarding vehicles belonging to the sacco.

The traffic department has been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the sacco.

Drivers and conductors attached to the sacco have been released from NTSA PSV System to enable them join other compliant Saccos. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
10 June 2019 - 18:33

