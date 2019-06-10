NTSA revokes City Travellers Sacco's licence

NTSA has revoked City Travellers Sacco's licence for failing to comply with regulations.

The sacco operates between Railways Bus Stations, Kawagware, Riruta, Satellite and Dagoretti market.

The authority has also banned all vehicles that belong to City Travellers from operating within the city routes.

NTSA director general has warned the public against boarding vehicles belonging to the sacco.

The traffic department has been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the sacco.

Drivers and conductors attached to the sacco have been released from NTSA PSV System to enable them join other compliant Saccos.