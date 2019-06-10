Governor Sang still in police cell despite court order

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang is still in police cell despite court order.

This is following failure and attempts by different officials to have him released by 8.30 pm.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot, visited Governor Sang at the central police station where he is currently being held.

There attempt to secure the governor's release following a court injunction earlier issued to stop his arrest were futile.

Attempts by the media to get comments from the two, Murkomen told the press,

"We are going for supper we are coming back," but sources said they left and went straight to the airport to Nairobi.

Sang is still at central police station.

Some of his people who spoke to the Star, said they don't trust the police and will sleep outside the station until tomorrow morning when he will be arraigned in one of the courts within Kisumu.

"We are not going anywhere. They might transfer the governor to another station," said one of the county officers who didn't want to be mentioned.

Some of his officers say that the police have been taking them in rounds and didn't want the earlier issued court injunction stopping the arrest of the governor.

Sang arrived at the station around 2.17 pm accompanied by a contingent of police officers in more than three vehicles, county officials from Nandi and his supporters.

The governor had earlier been arrested when he presented himself to the DCI offices in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari farm after various reports that he was being sought by the police for leading the destruction of the tea farm.

A group of people accompanied the governor to the station forcing the police to lobby teargas to disperse them as Sang made his way to the station.

Here he took around 45 minutes being interrogated and later rushed to Kisumu for further interrogation.

The Nyanza police Boss Vincent Makokha confirmed that indeed the governor was in their county and officers were preparing to take legal action and after present him to court.

Makokha noted that the 24 hour rule will apply and unless there is something else that will come back, the governors will not stay at the station for long.

“The likelihood to release him on bond will depend on how much he is going to do in terms of preparing his statement and if he has given us enough information that will let us release him on bond, that’s a constitutional right,”he said.

He added that he will let the media know exactly where the governor will be charged either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

“We have so many courts across the country and we will let you know where he will be charged,”stated the police boss.