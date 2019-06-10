Camels hacked to death as farmers avenge murder

A pregnant female camel drags its broken hind legs through the thick bush in Sagalla village in Voi subcounty.

The heart-wrenching image captures the magnitude of the decades-long conflict between local farmers and herders.

The camel, whose hind legs were slashed, makes several stops to rest from the agonizing ordeal. By the time police and herders located the animal deep in the bush, it had dragged itself for over ten kilometers.

That camel was the only one that managed to flee attacks from farmers who were retaliating after a herder stabbed a farmer to death over a grazing row in Kirumbi village on Thursday.

Angry farmers ran amok, butchering eleven camels and abandoning the carcasses rotting in the bush for dogs and hyenas.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the owner, said he cannot trace over 60 more camels and fears the worst.

Reports indicated more animals were slashed with machetes even as a search got under way. The herder said he had lost animals worth Sh1.6 million in the attacks.

“This one must be slaughtered. It cannot survive. We are pleading with the government to help us locate the missing animals,” Ibrahim said.

The brutal retaliatory attacks by unknown farmers against the camels highlights the explosive conflict over grazing land between local residents and herders in Taita-Taveta county. But unlike previous conflicts, the current confrontation has taken a more ominous tones with lives lost.

It all started on Thursday afternoon when a camel strayed into a farm at Kirumbi village. The farm owner confronted the herder. A row ensued. Moments later, the farmer lay dead after being stabbed. The herder promptly fled, leaving his camels unattended. Angry locals rounded up the camels and slashed them before police intervened.