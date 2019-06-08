Veteran radio presenter Mohammed Juma Njuguna dies

Renowned veteran radio presenter and soccer commentator Mohammed Juma Njuguna has passed on.

He died on Saturday morning at a Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted after a long illness.

Even though details on his ailment remain scanty, some reports indicate that the journalist has been battling with diabetes and high blood pressure.

His voice has been synonymous with soccer commentary over the years and the famous soccer commentary phrase “Kadenge na mpira” has long been associated with him.

His sterling career which dates back to the early seventies saw Mohammed mature in broadcasting from a qualified radio presenter, TV producer, Newscaster and Soccer Commentator of the highest calibre.

Mohammed started his career with the then Voice of Kenya (VOK), now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, (KBC), in 1970 as a radio producer before becoming a news editor.

He was later seconded to BBC London where he was attached to the BBC Swahili Service for three years.

Until his death, he was a lead broadcaster in the Swahili Service at Royal Media Services, the parent company of Citizen TV, Citizen Radio, and thirteen vernacular stations.

He received a Head of State Commendation (HSC) in 2010, in recognition of his exemplary contribution to broadcasting and soccer commentary.

He will be interred at Kariokor Muslim Cemetary at 4 pm today as per Islam traditions.