Sonko targets reformed gangsters for city projects

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now targeting reformed juvenile gangsters in latest efforts to end crime in the city.

The county boss on Friday said juveniles will be incorporated within various projects run by the county to keep them busy.

Sonko was speaking on Friday when he paid an impromptu visit at Nairobi's Dandora slum.

While encouraging the youngsters to shun criminal activities that might end them in jail, Sonko said such a life is damaging and its effects devastating.

“I was in that life but left. If I left that life of conmanship, theft, and I am here as Governor, even you can transform your life,” he said.

Sonko said that so far some 50 youth who have reformed from the gangster life have been enrolled to various projects to help them fully recover.

The reformed gang members are majorly in the Ng’arisha, Jiji Initiative, Nairobi River Clean-Up, SRT, among other projects that earn them income.

"At least 20 more youth from all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi will be roped into the county projects," he said.

The vocal governor also promised to help the juveniles transform their lives.

“I will help you transform your lives, educate your children and feed your wives but on one condition – crime must end in Nairobi,” he said.

The governor revealed that his administration knows the criminals and is monitoring them.

“If you have been given a job by the government and you're still engaging in crime, the only solution is the grave,” Sonko said.