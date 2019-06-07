Close

LIFE IN CRIME

Sonko targets reformed gangsters for city projects

In Summary

• Governor makes an impromptu visit to Dandora.

• Sonko says he is ready to help transform the lives of these criminals.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
07 June 2019 - 17:18
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addresses Kibra residents after a past Toi Market fire.
TO THE RESCUE: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addresses Kibra residents after a past Toi Market fire.
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now targeting reformed juvenile gangsters in latest efforts to end crime in the city.

The county boss on Friday said juveniles will be incorporated within various projects run by the county to keep them busy.

Sonko was speaking on Friday when he paid an impromptu visit at Nairobi's Dandora slum.

 

While encouraging the youngsters to shun criminal activities that might end them in jail, Sonko said such a life is damaging and its effects devastating.

“I was in that life but left. If I left that life of conmanship, theft, and I am here as Governor, even you can transform your life,” he said.

Sonko said that so far some 50 youth who have reformed from the gangster life have been enrolled to various projects to help them fully recover.

The reformed gang members are majorly in the Ng’arisha, Jiji Initiative, Nairobi River Clean-Up, SRT, among other projects that earn them income.

"At least 20 more youth from all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi will be roped into the county projects," he said.

The vocal governor also promised to help the juveniles transform their lives. 

“I will help you transform your lives, educate your children and feed your wives but on one condition – crime must end in Nairobi,” he said.

 

The governor revealed that his administration knows the criminals and is monitoring them.

“If you have been given a job by the government and you're still engaging in crime, the only solution is the grave,” Sonko said.

More:

Sonko orders developer to leave land, allow youth to resume work

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has ordered a private developer behind yesterday’s eviction of mechanics and business owners on Ngong Road to surrender ...
News
6 months ago

Sonko takes garbage skips to Nairobi estates, hires youths

Nairobi county will soon launch garbage skips/containers at ward level, in estates and the central business district. Distribution will begin soon, ...
News
1 year ago

Uhuru to Sonko: Hire youths to clean Nairobi, drop cash-hungry contractors

President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked Governor Mike Sonko to ensure Nairobians live in a clean environment. This followed the outcry among residents ...
News
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
07 June 2019 - 17:18

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenyans lap up e-cigarettes despite hidden hazards
    12h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. High-profile kidnaps in Kenyan history
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Gay couple beaten for refusing to kiss on London bus
    4h ago World

Latest Videos