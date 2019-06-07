Close

2023 DATE

Relief food distribution to end in five years - Wamalwa

County governments will be supported to design alternative livelihood projects

In Summary

• ASALs comprise 89 per cent of Kenya's surface area and account for 39 per cent of the population.

• Programme will drive a shift away from delivery of food and cash handouts in 29 arid and semiarid counties.

by AGATHA NGOTHO Science Writer
News
07 June 2019 - 05:00
Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa
NO FOOD AID: Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa
Image: FILE

Communities in arid regions shall be weaned from dependence on relief food in five years, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has said.

He said the annual ritual of relief food distribution in drought-stricken areas will come to an end in 2023.

The promise follows the signing of an agreement with the World Food Program which will ensure accountability in humanitarian relief assistance during emergencies.

"It must be awkward that we resort to giving relief assistance in the face of a predictable cycle of drought and a rich information database which should help us steer ASAL communities to self-sufficiency,” Wamalwa said.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday, the CS said ASAL regions are beckoning prospects for immense wind and solar power, tourism, livestock development, irrigated agriculture and cross-border trade.

The ASALs comprises 89 per cent of Kenya's surface area and account for 39 per cent of the population. The CS termed the regions as the economic future of Kenya.

Through the agreement, county governments will be supported to assume leadership and technical responsibility for designing and implementing alternative livelihood projects to ensure resilience during drought.

The UN body will also support the building of an information database particularly on weather patterns and agricultural practices.

Annalisa Conte, the WFP ambassador, said the agreement is pivoted on WFP country-specific plan for Kenya for the five-year period and will drive a shift away from direct delivery of food and cash handouts in the 29 arid and semiarid counties.

“This agreement represents a new vision for our work with the government of Kenya on changing people's lives and making them more resilient by diversifying their livelihoods to better access quality and affordable foods," Conte said.

Private firms set aside Sh50million for relief food

The joint famine relief initiative has so far mobilized 500 tonnes of food that will be distributed to over 100,000 starving Kenyans.
Business
1 month ago

Relief food for Magadi, Ewuaso

The county government distributed food on Saturday to hunger-stricken residents of Mosiro, Magadi and Ngong.The food was transported in lorries to ...
Counties
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGATHA NGOTHO Science Writer
News
07 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. High-profile kidnaps in Kenyan history
    1d ago Big Read

  3. AU suspends Sudan until military hands over power
    15h ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Ugandan star Chameleone to follow Bobi Wine into politics
    19h ago Africa

Latest Videos