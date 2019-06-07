NYS to deliver 16,800 police uniforms by month end

• Acting director general says they are recruiting 10,000 service men and women.
• Says service is prepared and has adequate staff and machines to deliver.
The National Youth Service is committed to fulfilling its promise of making uniforms for police officers, acting NYS director general Matilda Sakwa has said.
Sakwa said NYS will deliver 16,800 pieces of uniforms by the end of this month.
She said they had to look for materials from local manufacturers which were later certified by both the police and the Interior ministry.
The director general spoke during a joint presser with NYS council chairman Lt. General (rtd) Njuki Mwaniki and council member Vincent Ombaka at NYS headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.
She said the service is well prepared, has adequate staff and machines to deliver the uniforms.
The 56,000 service men and women at the NYS are well trained with technical skills not only to make clothes but also deliver in other areas such as construction, farming, carpentry and hospitality, she said.
The director general encouraged youths to join NYS "because it has the best programmes suited for youths out of school and provides life skills".
NYS will from June 10 conduct recruitment of 10,000 new service men and women across the country, Sakwa said.
She said the exercise scheduled to end on June 14 will be conducted in 331 subcounties across the country. Deputy county commissioners will oversee the exercise in their respective subcounties.
“Youth who want to be recruited must be Kenyan citizens and resident of that particular subcounty, undergo medical checkups twice during and after the recruitment exercise, must be prepared to go through vigorous training and volunteer services to the nation in any part of the country.”
Sakwa said the first medical checkup will be conducted during the recruitment exercise while a second one at the NYS headquarters after the exercise, both will be conducted by officers from the Ministry of Health.
She added that they will also be recruiting 100 cadets.
NYS has 22 units across the country.
Other requirements for the recruits are: one must be a KCSE holder with a minimum Grade of D plain, produce original and copies for verification of academic certificates, National ID, a valid certificate of good conduct and should be between 18 and 24 years old.
She said female applicants should not be pregnant and all seeking the positions should not have dependents.
Successful candidates will be admitted to NYS Gilgil and Naivasha.
Sakwa encouraged orphans and vulnerable youths who meet the requirements to turn up for the exercise.
“We will give them preference,” she added, cautioning members of the public from being conned during the exercise.
“NYS is a corrupt free area. Nobody should give money. Give us information on those asking for money on our phone numbers and Twitter handles."
Sakwa called on provincial administrators to disseminate information of recruitment to the grassroots through chiefs and their assistants.