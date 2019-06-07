NYS to deliver 16,800 police uniforms by month end

The National Youth Service is committed to fulfilling its promise of making uniforms for police officers, acting NYS director general Matilda Sakwa has said.

Sakwa said NYS will deliver 16,800 pieces of uniforms by the end of this month.

She said they had to look for materials from local manufacturers which were later certified by both the police and the Interior ministry.

The director general spoke during a joint presser with NYS council chairman Lt. General (rtd) Njuki Mwaniki and council member Vincent Ombaka at NYS headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

She said the service is well prepared, has adequate staff and machines to deliver the uniforms.

The 56,000 service men and women at the NYS are well trained with technical skills not only to make clothes but also deliver in other areas such as construction, farming, carpentry and hospitality, she said.

The director general encouraged youths to join NYS "because it has the best programmes suited for youths out of school and provides life skills".

NYS will from June 10 conduct recruitment of 10,000 new service men and women across the country, Sakwa said.

She said the exercise scheduled to end on June 14 will be conducted in 331 subcounties across the country. Deputy county commissioners will oversee the exercise in their respective subcounties.