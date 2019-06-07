MPs split over envoy jobs for dual citizenship holders

Members of Parliament are split on the appointment of dual citizenship holders as envoys, bringing to the fore the unsettled debate on who is a state officer or public officer.

This followed the dilemma on whether Mwende Mwinzi should be appointed as Kenya’s ambassador to Seoul in the face of her dual citizenship status.

The candidate, whose name was approved alongside six others – Kariuki Mugwe (Abu Dhabi), Peter Katana (Algiers), Flora Karugu (Lusaka), Njambi Kinyungu (UN-Habitat) and Diana Kiambuthi (Stockholm)—holds a US citizenship.

The committee on Defence and Foreign Relations approved Mwende’s appointment with a rider that she has to renounce her US citizenship.

The contention is whether ambassadors are treated as public or state officers as spelt in the Constitution.

The Constitution says that state officer status doesn’t refer to any person who has been made a citizen of another country by operation of that country’s law, without the ability to opt out.

However, Article 260 doesn’t include ambassadors as state officers but says those whose offices are established and designated as a state office by national legislation are included.

Those in favour of her candidacy argued that there are cases of state officers holding dual citizenship and as such, it would be discriminatory against Mwende.

“We don’t want to be intimidated over this matter just because it involves a woman,” nominated MP Cecily Mbarire said.

But other members argued that being a representative of the state in the foreign country, such persons should be loyal to Kenya.