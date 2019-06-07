Leave our private parts alone, MP Millie says after Sonko attack

• Odhiambo says their male counterparts using double standards to handle matters concerning women.
• She says male MPs have a perception that to embarrass a woman target her sexuality.
Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo on Thursday hit out at male MPs for what she termed as a scheme to undermine women leaders.
In a heated debate over the appointment of dual citizenship holders as envoys, the outspoken legislator said a time has come when women should 'grab the bull by its horns' over leadership positions.
She took issue with the silence by male lawmakers whenever Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko publicly shames woman rep Esther Passaris.
"Madam speaker it is a puzzle at how our male MPs are dealing with issues to do with women. They have double standards and utter no word when women are being stoned but when it is one of them they will come here breathing fire in their own defence,” she said.
“I want to tell you that women are not low-lying fruits. Instead of focusing on their legislative and representative roles, they are busy oversighting women's private parts. Why are they making our private parts their business?”
The agitated legislator said their male counterparts must be reminded that they have no mandate to oversight their bodies.
“Why are they making our Woman Rep Esther Passaris shy away from attending sessions due to unfounded allegations?” she paused.
According to her, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi should stand his ground and direct male MPs to leave women alone.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed stood on a point of order to contest Millie’s remarks.
Junet who doubles up as the Opposition Chief Whip in the House asked the speaker why he had allowed Millie to make such remarks in front of cameras.
However, Junet was shot down by the speaker and Odhiambo given the floor to proceed.
“Madam speaker these male MPs have over 20 lovers...we know them but we never make it our business. Why does it become their business if it is us,” she said.
The MP said Muturi should facilitate the return of the V-monologues to allow them to have substantial debates over the matter.
“The other day it was Shebesh, no one said anything. Today it is Passaris and who knows who will suffer the same fate tomorrow. We are not going to allow that and I want to tell you our brothers we shall deal with you perpendicularly,” she said.
“What is wrong with Passaris telling Sonko I love you. There are so many forms of love like Agape love and the rest, why should our male MPs be the ones to define what form of love we should feel for so and so.”
She said male MPs have a tendency of interpreting love in their own words and would stop at nothing to embarrass the female MPs.
With regards to the dilemma surrounding the appointment of Mwende Mwinzi as Kenya’s ambassador to Seoul, Odhiambo said Parliament should do the onus and allow her to serve.
“My husband is Zimbabwean, the reason I have no dual citizenship is because I am still negotiating with him on whether to marry a second and a third husband as men have done,” she said.
“If he allows me, I will come back to this house and change the law then declare even my triple citizenship. The men should thus stop judging us on where we are married yet they have married several foreigners.”