Leave our private parts alone, MP Millie says after Sonko attack

The agitated legislator said their male counterparts must be reminded that they have no mandate to oversight their bodies.

“Why are they making our Woman Rep Esther Passaris shy away from attending sessions due to unfounded allegations?” she paused.

According to her, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi should stand his ground and direct male MPs to leave women alone.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed stood on a point of order to contest Millie’s remarks.

Junet who doubles up as the Opposition Chief Whip in the House asked the speaker why he had allowed Millie to make such remarks in front of cameras.

However, Junet was shot down by the speaker and Odhiambo given the floor to proceed.

“Madam speaker these male MPs have over 20 lovers...we know them but we never make it our business. Why does it become their business if it is us,” she said.

The MP said Muturi should facilitate the return of the V-monologues to allow them to have substantial debates over the matter.

“The other day it was Shebesh, no one said anything. Today it is Passaris and who knows who will suffer the same fate tomorrow. We are not going to allow that and I want to tell you our brothers we shall deal with you perpendicularly,” she said.

“What is wrong with Passaris telling Sonko I love you. There are so many forms of love like Agape love and the rest, why should our male MPs be the ones to define what form of love we should feel for so and so.”