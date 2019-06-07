Governor Lenku sets up team to probe unpaid bills

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku on Thursday formed a team to investigate the delay to pay contractors and suppliers.

This came only two days after the governor dropped Finance, Economic Planning and ICT executive Alias Kisota. Kisota was asked to step aside to pave the way for a review of some administrative matters touching on the Finance and Procurement departments.

The seven-member committee has 14 days to review operations of both the Finance and Procurement departments, which are charged with the clearance of bills incurred by the county.

The team comprises senior county officers who are not departmental accounting officers. It has also been tasked to determine the exact amount of the pending bills.

"The team is also supposed to investigate the recurrence of public complaints about operations at the two departments and skewed payment of goods and services and recommend how to improve service delivery," Lenku said in a statement.

The committee members are Richard Parsitau (director at the Governor's Delivery Unit), Eng Malika Badiribu, Kerika ole Ndere (accountant general), Julius Sekoyo (internal auditor), Luke Najulo (deputy director of procurement), Isaac Parashina (Physical Planning director) and Daniel Kanchori (Lenku's personal assistant)

The team was directed to start its work with immediate effect.

