Close

CONTRACTORS, SUPPLIERS COMPLAIN

Governor Lenku sets up team to probe unpaid bills

This came only two days after the county chief dropped Finance, Economic Planning and ICT executive Alias Kisota

In Summary

• Governor Lenku suspended his finance minister three days ago.

• He wants to understand why some contractors are complaining of skewed payments.

by KURGAT MARINDANY Correspondent
News
07 June 2019 - 05:00

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku on Thursday formed a team to investigate the delay to pay contractors and suppliers.

This came only two days after the governor dropped Finance, Economic Planning and ICT executive Alias Kisota. Kisota was asked to step aside to pave the way for a review of some administrative matters touching on the Finance and Procurement departments.

The seven-member committee has 14 days to review operations of both the Finance and Procurement departments, which are charged with the clearance of bills incurred by the county.

The team comprises senior county officers who are not departmental accounting officers. It has also been tasked to determine the exact amount of the pending bills.

"The team is also supposed to investigate the recurrence of public complaints about operations at the two departments and skewed payment of goods and services and recommend how to improve service delivery," Lenku said in a statement.

The committee members are Richard Parsitau (director at the Governor's Delivery Unit), Eng Malika Badiribu, Kerika ole Ndere (accountant general), Julius Sekoyo (internal auditor), Luke Najulo (deputy director of procurement), Isaac Parashina (Physical Planning director) and Daniel Kanchori (Lenku's personal assistant)

The team was directed to start its work with immediate effect.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KURGAT MARINDANY Correspondent
News
07 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. High-profile kidnaps in Kenyan history
    1d ago Big Read

  3. AU suspends Sudan until military hands over power
    15h ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Ugandan star Chameleone to follow Bobi Wine into politics
    19h ago Africa

Latest Videos