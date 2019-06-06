Muslims urged not to be divided over Idd dates

Muslim leaders from Kilifi county have urged the faith community not to be divided by the different days of marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

A section of Muslims ended their month of fasting on Tuesday while others marked Idd ul fitr on Wednesday.

Those who celebrated Idd on Tuesday followed moon sighting from Saudi Arabia while the others went by the local sighting on Tuesday evening.

Muhdhar Badawy, a Muslim leader from Kilifi county, told Muslims to remain united and express love for Muslims and non-Muslims during the celebrations.

Badawy delivered a keynote speech after Idd prayers at Masjid Al Noor mosque in Malindi attended by hundreds of faithful.

He said the day is special for Muslims to forge unity and not violence or showing difference.

“Involve all, both Muslims and those who are not Muslim, during these celebrations. Idd ul fitr is a day for celebrating, eating, sharing with everyone regardless of their faith," he said.