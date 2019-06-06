Muslims urged not to be divided over Idd dates

• Muslims told to remain united and express love for Muslims and non-Muslims during celebrations.
Muslim leaders from Kilifi county have urged the faith community not to be divided by the different days of marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.
A section of Muslims ended their month of fasting on Tuesday while others marked Idd ul fitr on Wednesday.
Those who celebrated Idd on Tuesday followed moon sighting from Saudi Arabia while the others went by the local sighting on Tuesday evening.
Muhdhar Badawy, a Muslim leader from Kilifi county, told Muslims to remain united and express love for Muslims and non-Muslims during the celebrations.
Badawy delivered a keynote speech after Idd prayers at Masjid Al Noor mosque in Malindi attended by hundreds of faithful.
He said the day is special for Muslims to forge unity and not violence or showing difference.
“Involve all, both Muslims and those who are not Muslim, during these celebrations. Idd ul fitr is a day for celebrating, eating, sharing with everyone regardless of their faith," he said.
Badawy said Islam is not a religion of hatred or violence against fellow Muslims or people of other religions
He said Islam teaches love and forgiveness. “Islam is a religion of cooperation. Islam is a religion for helping one another on issues that are going to bring wellbeing to society and the country," he said.
In Kenya, he said, Muslims are coexisting peacefully with members of other religions.
He said Kenyan Muslims should learn from other countries which are not at peace due to radical beliefs that are not Islamic.
“You will hear a mosque has been bombed, the following day a church, another area including schools. What wrong do schools or madrassa have to warrant attacks? he said.
The preacher said it was wrong for one to force another to join Islam.
Shami Athman Mshamu, an Islamic leader from Malindi, said it was a joy to celebrate Idd after a successful holy month of Ramadhan.
He said differences over the exact day of ending the month of Ramadhan have no problem and urged all to celebrate.