Waiguru's 24-hour ultimatum to striking health workers

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has threatened to sack striking health workers who will not have reported to work by Thursday.

She warned that the workers' industrial action is illegal.

Waiguru spoke on Wednesday at Kiambatha Primary school in Gichugu constituency where she distributed Hass avocado seedlings to farmers.

The county boss said she will not sit back and let innocent residents suffer due to the industrial action by health workers that has paralysed services across all public hospitals in the county.

"Let the striking workers know the strike is unprotected since we have a court order preventing them from downing their tools. We are going to sack any health worker who will not have reported to work by Thursday,'' she stated.

The tough-talking Waiguru said she can only negotiate with the workers' unions over their demands once the medics report back to work and not while they are still on strike.