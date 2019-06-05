Keep off squatters land, Sonko warns business men

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday issued a stern warning to some prominent businessmen plotting to evict squatters in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums.

Sonko said the businessmen should instead seek compensation from the national government as ordered by the court.

Sonko linking the director of Orbit Chemicals Ltd Ashok Chandaria among others plotting to take the land said his administration will not allow such acts of impunity to the people.

Speaking while distributing food to Muslim faithful from informal settlements across Nairobi at Nyayo National Stadium, Sonko said the Kenyan constitution allows squatters to claim ownership of any piece of land if they have lived on it for more than 12 years.

He said his government will ensure that the squatters are given title deeds for the piece of land that has been at the centre of controversy between Chandaria and the locals.