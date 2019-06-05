Deny Uhuru power to name IEBC chair — political lobby

However, Mbeere South MP Jeff King'ang'i cautioned that the practice has been that the President appoints chairs of state agencies after the nominees are vetted.

“Don’t you think this direction will open the floodgates for other boards to be independent and water down the power of the President as the CEO,” King'ang'i said.

But CMD argues that there cannot be any different result if the past appointments – argued to have failed Kenyans - are anything to go by.

The lobby further wants a review of the qualifications of the chair, saying the insistence that such a person be of the rank of a judge is counterproductive.

“Must the chair be an advocate? Elections are an operational issue. The decisions reached by the agency are done by members hence the chair may just facilitate the same,” Mukwanja said.

They also want the selection panel reduced to a lean team on grounds the current one does not have stakeholders' interests at heart.

“The process we enacted was for purposes of recruiting the team led by current chair Wafula Chebukati. It has proved to be ineffective as it did not cure the mistrust that affected IEBC operations.”

The CMD director added, “The individuals seconded may not have sufficient professional or political knowhow to manage such a sensitive national duty and political process."

They recommended that the panel be comprised of the Parliamentary Service Commission, majority and minority parties, religious organisations, civic actors and professional bodies.

Also floated to the Kioni team is a proposal to separate the roles of the IEBC secretariat to be purely managerial as the commissioners play oversight.

“We are not looking at an IPPG format but a situation where the main actors will be on board. We want parties to talk and agree on issues,” Mukwanja said.

But MPs in the committee cited difficulties in getting the political parties to reach a decision on four nominees to the selection panel as proposed by CMD.

Kioni said the IEBC question should be solved early – two years before the election as proposed by the Kriegler commission - to avert a political or constitutional crisis.