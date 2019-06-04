St Stevens Girls School closed after attack on journalists

The Education Ministry on Tuesday closed the private school whose students allegedly attacked KTN journalists and torched their official car in Athi River, Machakos County.

Officials from the Ministry’s headquarters in Nairobi announced the closure of St. Stevens Girls Secondary School after, together with security and education officials from Machakos, conducted an inspection of the school.

The officials carried out investigations into the incident for more than five hours as parents and journalists waited in the school compound.

Senior Assistant Director Quality Assurance Alice Gichana ordered that the students be sent home for early mid-term holidays on Tuesday until June 11 when they will return to school normally.

Gichana said as education officials alongside other stakeholders reached the decision due to tension in the school following the incident.

She noted that both the students and their parents were traumatized hence the need for the children to be released to their parents for the crisis to be managed.

She addressed the parents together with their children shortly after they concluded their meeting at the school director Kioko Nzeve’s office.

Gichana ordered that the parents who had gone to school to inquire what exactly happened to be given their children and those who were not in the institution be called by the administration to go pick their girls on Wednesday.

“We have confirmed the attacks and torching of the car belonging to Standard Media Group. We condemn the incident and acts of hooliganism in our schools,” she added.

The education official said they will continue with their investigations.