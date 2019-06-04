Launch of new banknotes challenged in court

The release of the new design banknotes launched last weekend has been challenged in court.

Activist Okiya Omtatah and East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua have in separate petitions moved to court in a bid to block the circulation of the new currency notes.

They both want the court to stop the circulation of the notes pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

Omtatah wants the court to bar CBK from circulating or giving effect in any way whatsoever to the new generation banknotes launched by the President and the governor of the Central Bank during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok Stadium, Narok county.

Both argue that the CBK did not involve the public in the printing and unveiling of the new notes.

They also say the portrait of the first president of Kenya on the notes contravenes the Constitution.

Omtatah is aggrieved that contrary to the Constitution which decrees that Kenyan currency banknotes shall not bear the portrait of any individual, each new generation Kenyan banknote bears a prominently displayed portrait of the late President Jomo Kenyatta.