Free matatu rides for Muslim faithful on Eid

Matatu owners in Mombasa will donate 15 matatus to pick up and drop Muslim faithful for the Idd-ul-Fitr prayers on Tuesday or Wednesday free of charge.

Muslims will celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr either on Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the sighting of the moon on Monday evening or Tuesday evening.

Matatu Owners Association Coast coordinator Salim Mbarak said they will release three matatus at each of five stages to pick up and drop Muslims who will be going for Swalatul Idd (Idd-ul-Fitr prayers).

“We will pick and drop Muslims at Likoni Naivas, Mtwapa, Bamburi Mwisho, KFA Mwembe Tayari and Coast Bus stage Changamwe,” Mbarak said.

He warned matatu operators against increasing fares during Idd when Muslims will be out in large numbers to celebrate at different venues.

Tuesday will be the 30th day of Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims are supposed to fast for 29 or 30 days.

Should the moon be sighted on Monday evening, Muslims will celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

If the moon is not sighted on Monday evening, Muslims will still fast on Tuesday and celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, even as the government has already gazetted Wednesday as a public holiday.

This attracted praise from Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao who said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i have been mindful of Muslims.

“They have given Muslims prominence and Islam respect. That is great,” Ngao said.

Taming traffic flow

This year’s Idd celebrations will see matatu stages in Mombasa well marked to ease traffic flow.

The Mombasa county government, MOA and Invesco Assurance Company teamed up to come up with a plan to decongest the CBD and other areas.

The first to have the stages marked is the Likoni Ferry matatu terminus.

This is in anticipation of increased traffic once the Sh460 million Mama Ngina Waterfront Park is completed.

Works on the upcoming park, which was commissioned by Uhuru in January, are ongoing.