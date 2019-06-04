Court declines to stop Adsite directors' arrest

Three directors of Adsite Limited have suffered a major blow after the High Court rejected their application for anticipatory bail.

Ramesh Shah, Samir Shah and Nasim Shah had moved to court seeking to stop their arrest in a dispute involving the purchase of vehicles. They argued that they are being pursued for a criminal case yet the matter is civil.

They say they are fearful the police will arrest them and charge them in connection with the purchase of three motor vehicles from Marshalls (E.A) Ltd.

They, through lawyer Martin Gitonga, told the court that police officers have been trailing them to their offices on 6th Avenue and their homes.

They claim police officers have also threatened to seize three vehicles against orders issued by the court.

Gitonga said police stormed their offices last month to seize the motor vehicles.

The DPP opposed the application, saying it was premature and asked the court not to issue conservatory bail.

Justice Weldon Korir did not issue any orders but directed them to serve the DPP and the police with the application.

It is alleged that the two companies engaged in various businesses and transactions that have been executed through barter trade.

While Adsite says there is an order urging the parties to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the case, Marshalls claims the transaction was fraudulent.