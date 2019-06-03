I don’t owe Passaris an apology, says Sonko

• Passaris and Sonko engaged in a bitter exchange during the Madaraka Day celebrations that saw her walk out of the event.
• Fida on Sunday called for the governor’s arrest for engaging in what they called hate speech.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended his remarks towards the county’s woman rep saying he responded to her accordingly.
Speaking on Monday at City Hall, Sonko said Esther Passaris attacked him on the very same ground and it was modest of him to reply to her without showing cowardice.
"I didn’t abuse her, I told her I am not her husband which is true. Why I should apologise for speaking the truth?" Sonko asked.
He further said Passaris questioned his charity deed "which was not her mandate to do so".
"I was named the Good Deed Ambassador and when I share my money with the people who put me into office, what is wrong with that?" he asked.
On Saturday, Passaris walked away from the podium during Sonko's speech at Pumwani as he responded to why he does not answer her calls, saying "he is not her husband to answer her calls all the time."
The governor further claimed that Passaris wanted to create enmity between him and the women of Nairobi.
"I am in good terms with the women who elected me and one woman cannot try and bring confusion between us," he said.
However, Sonko acknowledged that the woman rep had a good development agenda for Nairobi but "she should follow the law even to get the agenda established".
Sonko said was he to apologise, Passaris should apologise to him first.
“Akianza kuapoligise, hata mimi nitaapologise,” (If she apologises, then I will apologise."
Kenyans and leaders have taken it to social media and criticised Sonko over his remarks.
The Federation Of Women Lawyers (Fida) on Sunday called for the governor’s arrest for engaging in what they called hate speech.
Fida’s executive director Theresa Omondi asked the Director of Criminal Investigations and Inspector General of Police to take action describing his actions as “shameful and disrespectful.”
(Edited by R.Wamochie)