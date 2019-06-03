I don’t owe Passaris an apology, says Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended his remarks towards the county’s woman rep saying he responded to her accordingly.

Speaking on Monday at City Hall, Sonko said Esther Passaris attacked him on the very same ground and it was modest of him to reply to her without showing cowardice.

"I didn’t abuse her, I told her I am not her husband which is true. Why I should apologise for speaking the truth?" Sonko asked.

He further said Passaris questioned his charity deed "which was not her mandate to do so".

"I was named the Good Deed Ambassador and when I share my money with the people who put me into office, what is wrong with that?" he asked.