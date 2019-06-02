One dead, several injured in Kangundo Road accident

One person has died and several others seriously injured in a road accident along Nairobi – Kangundo road in Machakos County.

The accident occurred at Nguluni area in Matungulu Sub-county on Sunday evening.

Matungulu Sub-county deputy police commander Nyawa Mrinzi said the incident involved a 14-seater passenger matatu and a pick-up.

Mrinzi said the deceased died on the spot after the two vehicle collided head on.

He said the incident occurred 1800hrs after the matatu unsuccessfully attempted to overtake other vehicles.

Mrinzi said the matatu was headed to Tala town in Matungulu Sub-county, while the pick-up was moving to the Nairobi general direction during the incident.

"It was around 1800hrs, the matatu was headed to Tala from Nairobi while the pickup was moving towards the opposite direction. On reaching the scene, the matatu tried to overtake other vehicles thus colliding," said Mrinzi."

One passenger, a male adult identified as Paul Mwinzi from Mwingi, perished on the spot," he added.

The body was moved to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

Ten have been injured and have all been rushed to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital where they have been admitted.