Fake lawyer jailed for 18 months

A Maua magistrate’s court has jailed a man who has been masquerading as a lawyer and swindling money from unsuspecting litigants.

Maua senior principal magistrate Oscar Nyaga sentenced David Gitau to one and half years saying this should be a deterrent to him and others swindling litigants in the name of practising law.

“I have considered the litigation and pre-bail report, according to the pre-sentencing report, the accused is not remorseful. The problem of people pretending to be advocates and stealing from unsuspecting litigants is quite rampant and it calls for stern action,” he ruled.

Gitau, who hails from Murang’a county was arrested at a Maua court representing a client in an alleged land case on May 15 and arraigned the following day after suspicion and litigant’s complaints.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and the court ordered him to remain in custody awaiting the pre-bail report.

Gitau could not produce a valid Law Society of Kenya number. The court ordered for a search at the LSK website and the number the accused availed was found to belong to Michael Ngunjiri.

The two are allegedly not known to each other either.

“The accused rights cannot be a justification for masquerading as an advocate. The offence attracts a minimum of three years sentence. I proceed to sentence the accused to one and a half years,” the magistrate ruled.

Gitau’s litigations to be released on a fine were dismissed as the court ruled that he had stolen enough money to settle the fine.

He was given 14 days to appeal.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)