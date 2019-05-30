EXPERT COMMENT

Sports betting is entertainment, rules should not kill industry

In Summary

• Betting is entertainment and anyone who thinks he can earn a living from sports betting is wrong. Only entertainers make a living from entertainment.

• We welcome reasonable controls that do not conflict with an enabling environment so business can thrive. 

A man analyses the odds at a popular betting site
BETTING: A man analyses the odds at a popular betting site
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

As a company, we have always stood for responsible vetting, taming underage gaming and betting, and we obviously welcome reasonable controls.

We accept measures that enable the industry to operate so that it promotes responsible entertainment.

Of course, that should not be in conflict with creating an enabling environment for business to thrive. That is our position.

Our team is still reviewing the Gaming Bill, 2019. We have just received documentation and we have just begun to look at it. I cannot comment definitively until we have fully reviewed every detail in the proposal.

We need to acknowledge that Kenya is a country where sports is revered; casinos and lotteries have been here forever. Sports betting is five years old in this country. Sports  is our culture as a country so we understand gaming and sports betting are entertainment.

This form of entertainment simply grew because of the onset of technology. As soon as sports betting went online, we began to see that it is such a big thing but the truth is that gaming been there before.

Technology has come in to really just enhance what has been happening, so the growth in the last five years is the introduction of technology and at the same time introduction of technology to a culture that already exists. We are people who love sports.

It is just acknowledging that technology has changed how we entertain ourselves as far as sports betting is concerned.

We advocate responsible betting in the country. What we always advise our youths is that betting is entertainment because that is what it is. It is a form of entertainment.

 

When you entertain yourself, usually it is only responsible that you entertain yourself with what money you are willing to lose because that is your disposable income.

For anyone who is thinking that he can engage in sports betting to make a living, then it beats the purpose of betting because you don’t engage yourself in entertainment to make a living, unless you are the entertainer.

Betway Kenya country manager spoke to the Star

Matiang'i to cancel betting licences in July

All betting licenses  to be suspended from July 1 unless they have fully  paid taxes.
News
1 month ago

Court blocks ban on betting ads

Ads on gambling between 6am and 10pm by celebrities was outlawed.
News
1 week ago

Win for betting firms as court quashes government ban on outdoor advertising

Judge rules directive was tainted with illegality and procedural impropriety.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LEON KIPTUM
News
30 May 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    23h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    3d ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Man dies on plane after ingesting 246 cocaine bags
    1d ago World

Latest Videos