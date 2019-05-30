Seven Kericho patients get free US pacemakers

Seven patients on Wednesday received free implanted pacemakers in a deal between Kericho county and Michigan University doctors.

The operationS was carried out at Kericho Referral Hospital after an MoU was signed between Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and visiting doctors from the United States.

The surgeries cost Sh3 million for a double heart chamber implantation and Sh1.5 million for single chamber implantation.

The agreement will continue even after the governor's last term in office.

A cardiac electrophysiologist Dr Thomas Carrigan is leading a team of six doctors from the US in a programme that may run for a month at Kericho Referral Level 4 Hospital.

“Five patients are responding well at the hospital and two more were still waiting to undergo the implantation,” Chepkwony, a professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, said.

He attributed heart problems of those seeking pacemakers to high blood pressure and diabetes.

“Special diets are needed to control diabetes and high blood pressure forthose who may realise they may be victims of heart failure,” Chepkwony told those who had lined up for screening at the hospital.

