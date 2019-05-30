How affordable houses will be shared out

The 100,000 homes being built by the government and a United Nations agency will cover Kenyans in four income brackets.

Those earning Sh150,000 and above per month have been allocated a share of the homes.

The operational arm of the United Nations — the UN Office for Project Services —said others have been reserved for those earning Sh50,000 to Sh149,000.

Unops said this class of beneficiaries will pay through a mortgage.

Other low-cost houses have been reserved for those earning Sh20,000 to Sh49,000.

Under the social scheme, cheap houses will also be built for those earning less than Sh20,000.

Unops said construction will begin immediately following the signing of an agreement between Kenya’s state department for Housing, Unops and Sustainable Housing Solutions.

Unops said the houses will be "green and energy-efficient".

The government will facilitate the programme by providing land, roads, water and sewer systems to the sites.

“The provision of clean, safe and sustainable housing will not only enable us to restore our people’s dignity and affirm and secure their stake in their nation but also lead to transformative, systemic changes to the country’s economic landscape,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said yesterday.

Grete Faremo, Unops executive director, said, “We are committed to supporting the government in its sustainable development aims to provide much-needed housing across the country. We will do everything we can to ensure this project is a success.”

SHS chairman Allan Zimbler said the signing of the agreement is of great importance in addressing the need for affordable and sustainable housing.

"We are proud to be working with Uops and the Kenyan government in bringing to bear our innovative technologies and global partnerships in order to provide 100,000 houses for Kenyan citizens, while at the same time offering significant employment opportunities,” he said.

The affordable housing programme is one of the government's Big Four agenda.

It aims to build 500,000 affordable housing across the country before Uhuru leaves power in 2022.

Once the houses are built, the Housing Fund and the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company will offer them to the homebuyers either through long term Tenant Purchase Schemes terms or mortgages.