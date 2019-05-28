Swazuri succession plans continue as selection panel sworn in

A five-member selection panel appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to to recruit a new chairperson and members of the National Land Commission was sworn in on Tuesday.

The panel is mandated to find a replacement for the Muhammad Swazuri -led team which excited office on February 19 after their six-year tenure was up.

The panel members are Kennedy Kihara, Principal Administrative Secretary Cabinet Affairs Office, lawyer Esther Omulele, architect Stephen Onundo, Mairura Omwenga, owner, AAK Town Planners Chapter and Priscilla Nyokabi, a commissioner from the National Gender and Equality commission.

Public Service Commission chairperson Stephen Kirogo said an advert for the vacancies will be run in seven days after the panel selects its chairperson.

"Immediately they have appointed a chair to preside over their sitings, they will proceed to make an advert for Kenyans to show their interest to serve as commissioners of the National Land commission," he said.

Kirogo added that the panel would allocate 21 days after the advert for interested candidates to respond to the advert and the shortlisted candidates will be notified via a Gazette notice.

"Following the short-listing of those who meet the qualifications the panel will conduct interviews before presenting a list of nominees to the President for nomination and submission for approval by the National Assembly," he said.

Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri said the commissioners who would be selected by the panel has an important bearing on the future of the country.

"There were successes but we also appreciate the challenges in the previous commission and there are a lot of lessons.. that can inform the future," he said.

Muraguri said they were looking for a team that would help the national and county governments to implement the Big Four Agenda, particularly major infrastructure development.

"We are also looking for a commision which will promote and secure land rights for all, gender equity in accessing land, build trust and alliances within the sector and strengthen the secretariat," he said.

The PS said the ministry would play its role to facilitate and support the panel and incoming commissioners.

Kihara, a member of the selection panel, said the wisdom behind the creation of NLC is that management of land has been a central factor in all human activities including politics.

He added the commission is vital because it will assist the executive in dealing with land issues which are sensitive.

"The harmony between the ministry and the commission is the only way that land matters can be solved without resulting into violence or dislocating the social order,"he said.