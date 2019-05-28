State deports Indian couple acquitted of child abuse

The government deported two Indians on Monday evening after their Permanent Residential Permits were revoked by the Immigration Deartment.

Keyur Saula Navinchandra and his wife Jyoti Keyur Saula had been charged in 2017 with causing grievous harm to their five-year-old daughter and acquitted by the court.

They allegedly committed the offence on December 2015.

During the hearing, Bijal Shah a key witness and the headmistress of My School (Montessori), showed photos of abuse the minor underwent at the hands of her parents.

In August 2018, Nairobi Magistrate Hellen Onkwany acquitted the couple saying that they had no case to answer.

The magistrate said faulted the prosecution for not proving that the couple assaulted their daughter.

The parents through their lawyer Mwaniki Gachoka, said that their daughter had suffered injuries during epileptic seizures.

The two were from Visa Oshwal Community centre.

The office of the Director of Criminal Investigations has confirmed that the minor is in good hands and safe.