Police deny link in two city deaths

Police have ruled out any connection between the deaths of two officers in Nairobi.

Detectives investigating the cases said although the deaths occurred in one area, Umoja Estate, they were not connected.

An AP officer shot himself inside his house on Sunday, a day after another officer’s body was recovered from her house.

Kamkunji DCIO Adan Guyo said the two cases are isolated and have no connection whatsoever.

“I can confidently confirm that there is no connection in the two incidents. Investigations into both incidents are in top gear. We are still pursuing leads and we shall soon give you the findings including the first case in two days time,” Guyo said.

He spoke to the Star in his office on Monday.

Hellen Kwamboka was found dead inside her house along Gaikuyu Road, Plot N044 of Umoja Estate on Saturday.

Constable Jonah Kimani Wanjiru, 33, based at Umoja II AP camp was to proceed for patrol duties on the day he ended his life.

“He was issued with a firearm before he sneaked back to this house located within Umoja II AP camp, locked the door from inside and shot himself dead,” Guyo said.

The deceased’s colleagues heard a gun shot from the house and when they went in to check, they found the officer had shot himself on the chin and the bullet exited through his forehead.

Guyo said the incident happened around 7.30am.

One spent cartridge was recovered from the scene. The rifle was loaded with 30 bullets at the time of the incident.

In Kiambu, police are investigating an incident in which a 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before swallowing poison in Kiamumbi estate along Kamiti Road.

Albert Mwangi left a suicide note before he struck his wife to death with a blunt object, ingested a poisonous substance and hanged himself at their home following an alleged prolonged domestic dispute.

The suicide note addressed to his four children painted an image of a sour and rocky marriage with his wife, Milcah, a businesswoman who was in her late 40s.

The man said his wife had been threatening, tormenting and insulting him and she hated him.