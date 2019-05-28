CORRIDORS OF POWER

A senior police officer attached to a station in a Homa Bay sub-county has literally ‘assigned’ some of his juniors new duties of collecting a minimum of Sh5,000 from every vehicle from outside the sub-county whether of a private or public service vehicle. Even trucks transporting goods into the area are not spared. Residents and business people are quickly running out of patience with the officer. His operations have scared suppliers of goods such as grains, vegetables, fruits and other farm produce. Residents are appealing to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to rein in his officers who demand bribes and are a thorn in the flesh of traders.
A woman MP from Nyanza has assured one of her supporters that her grip on the ODM party ticket is firm and unshakable even if it means giving her body to pay for the ticket in kind. This came after one of her supporters, in a leaked Whatsapp chat, warned her that all is not well on the ground and her reelection would not be easy given the pressure mounted by her rival. The confident lawmaker ((judging by the tone of the chats) is said to have abandoned visiting her constituents — not even when Parliament is on recess.
It seems those who nominated a certain MCA to a city-county assembly did not consult his busy timetable. The lawmaker nominated to represent the persons living with disability has only been spotted at the assembly once — during the swearing-in ceremony. He has never cared to be part of the House proceedings, despite receiving pay every month-end. Could his party have erred by sticking to him even though some officials disputed whether he was genuinely disabled? The MCA is said to be enjoying support and protection from the assembly leadership and his party’s upper echelon. He continues to draw salaries for no work done.
In Nairobi, it has emerged that one of the hired goons who were seen in live television roughing up former Nairobi Central Business District Business Association chairman Timothy Muriuki has landed a top position at City Hall. The man is always seen at Governor Mike Sonko's events and around City Hall. He is now the chairman of an important county board announced by the governor recently. The heavily built goons attacked Muriuki at a Nairobi hotel where he had scheduled a press conference. They thought he was out to take the county chief to task for the sorry state of the city. Maybe, it was time to reciprocate the favour — I scratch your back and you scratch my back.