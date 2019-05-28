Bodies of three men found dumped in Naivasha

The bodies of two men were found dumped along the Moi North Lake road in Naivasha.

One of the bodies had been partially eaten by wild animals. Initial police investigations show the two may have been murdered elsewhere and dumped at the scene.

Police from Gilgil collected the bodies. No identification documents were found on the bodies.

Witness Francis Chege said the bodies had their hands tied behind their backs. He said the bodies that were dumped on Sunday night and residents could not recognise them.

“The bodies were of two smartly dressed who do not come from this area. Part of the face of one of the bodies had been eaten by wild animals,” he said.

Gilgil police boss Emmanuel Opuru said the bodies had been collected and taken to Gilgil Subcounty Hospital mortuary.

He said the police will collect their fingerprints and send them to the Registrar of Persons for identification.

“We have recovered two bodies that were dumped along Moi North Lake by unknown people and we have opened an inquest file following the bizarre incident,” he said.

In the last couple of months, more than 10 bodies have been found dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road and Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

At the same time, police in Naivasha are investigating an incident where the body of another man was found dumped off the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.

It is suspected that the body, which had started decomposing, was ferried to the scene near the fence of Naivasha subcounty offices.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the police have started investigations and the body has been taken to the mortuary.

“We have recovered the body of a man dumped near Naivasha subcounty offices and our officers are on the case," he said.