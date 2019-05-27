River Kibos under threat from factory waste

Residents of Kisumu East have petitioned Nema over the pollution of River Nyamasaria and River Kibos from industrial waste dumped by Kibos Sugar Factory.

The locals have started a movement called Okoa River Kibos which aims at exerting pressure on authorities to act.

The group led by Biko Gwendo says communities living along the two rivers have endured pollution of the rivers for years.

Biko who is a board member of the Tourism Fund said the community is wondering why no action is being even after Environment CS Keriako Tobiko visited the factory over the issue and gave various orders.

“As locals of Kolwa, Kajulu and Kassagam, we have been suffering for a long time. As we speak now, River Kibos is discharging effluent directly into the lake and we locals continue to suffer. We want to know why the company is untouchable yet it is known all over by the authorities. What they are doing?” he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Saturday, Biko said the recent discharge that occurred this week is suspected to have come from the factory.

A resident of Kibos, Mark Otieno,said the water has a pungent smell and is unfit for domestic use.

On February 25, Nema shut down sections of the Kibos sugar company over pollution.

The county director of Nema Tom Togo told the Star they had stopped operations of a distillery and paper mill in the factory.

The sutdown came a week after Tobiko visited the area and warned factories and individuals against discharging effluent into water bodies.

He said culprits would be prosecuted and industries closed.

Currently, there is a court case in Kisumu filed by three residents on the pollution of river Kibos but the company has continuously denied discharging effluent.