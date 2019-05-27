Official opposition needed to check government excesses, says Lobby

The absence of a strong opposition has led to massive corruption, unemployment and other problems facing Kenyans, a lobby has said.

Lobby for Opposition, an organisation chaired by former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana, has said that the country needs an urgent referendum to fix the problems, including the creation of an official office of the opposition.

Speaking to the press on Sunday in Nairobi, Loppo chair Danson Mungatana said that the country will be led like a cylindrical bee-hive with no directions if changes to have an official office of the opposition will not be embraced.

“This country does not have a strong opposition after the handshake that’s why its citizens are being directed to do as per the leadership. We may be having a lot of corruption scandals but no one to blow the whistle on them. We need to rethink our decision,” he said.

Mungatana said that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was important as it had cooled down political temperatures.

“The handshake is good, that’s why we are enjoying peace, but to be frank and we need to have an official office of the opposition to put the ruling regime in check, let’s have this in our constitution,” said the former Garsen MP.

He said that good leadership across the world is characterised by good opposition.

“Look at the UK for instance, they have a strong opposition which has kept a check on Theresa May,” he added.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has on several occasions called for constitutional changes so as to fix the leadership mess.

The Building Bridges Initiative is also working to get views from the citizens and leaders.