Four most wanted Kisumu criminals arrested

Police in Kisumu have arrested four most wanted criminals.

County police commander Benson Maweu said the suspects are believed to be behind the wave of robberies and rape of women.

Two suspects were arrested on Friday during the raid in Nyalenda estate. Two others were arrested last week in Riat and Kondele areas.

Maweu said the hardcore criminals are being held at Kisumu central police station.

“The suspects are believed to be part of those raping women in the wee hours and early in the morning in Nyalenda,” he said.

The police chief said the suspects are being interrogated and will be arraigned after investigations are completed.

During the raid, police also arrested 20 other suspects found to be in possession of bhang, illicit brews and linked to burglary in the city.

He noted that they have been getting numerous complaints from the public about the gang terrorising residents at night.

Maweu called on the public to visit the station to help in identifying the suspects.

Recently, police also arrested rape suspects in Nyalenda estate. In one case, a woman was raped by three men who were wearing masks.

In separate incidents, four other women fought off their attackers but sustained knife injuries.

Last week, police arrested four suspects in connection with a spate of robberies in which thugs on motorcycles have been terrorising residents.

Maweu on Tuesday said the cases are being investigated. He asked robbery victims to give police information that will help in investigations.

In the latest attacks, a former MCA and a woman were robbed of their phones and cash at gunpoint.

Thieves on Friday night raided the home of former Nyalenda Ward Representative James Were in Obambo, Maseno.

They stole three mobile phones, Sh37,000, ATM cards and other valuables at gunpoint.

Were was forced to reveal the PIN numbers of his ATM and SIM cards before the thieves sped away on a motorbike.

He had opened the door of his house when the criminals threatened to kill his neighbour whom they had attacked.

Were said the thugs shot at the woman’s car before cornering her as they demanded to enter her house.

In another incident, Roseline Kowido was attacked by three armed thugs on a motorcycle at her gate in Milimani. They snatched her handbag.

The thugs shot twice at her car’s windscreen and the door to co-driver’s seat during the 7.55pm incident on May 3.

“I was driving home when I noticed three people on a motorbike behind me. I did not suspect that they were trailing me until they accosted me,” Kowido said.

"When I slowed down, I realised that they also did the same. That is when I suspected that they were after me."

Kowido said her handbag had Sh28,000, a Samsung Galaxy S6 worth Sh28,000 and reading glasses. They also stole nine suits she had collected from the laundry and keys to her business premises.

She reported the matter to Kisumu central police station and the officers checked the CCTV footage at her neighbour’s home. “The police have not recovered any of my stolen items,” she said.