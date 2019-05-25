Two detained over fake gold scam

A Nairobi court has allowed police to detain two men being investigated for falsely obtaining Sh3.1 million in the fake gold scam.

Principal magistrate Martha Nazush directed that Joshua Gaya and Evanson Mwangi be detained for five days at Muthaiga police station to enable the Directorate of Criminal Investigations conclude investigations.

The two were arrested on May 23 at KQ cargo centre within Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

In an affidavit, DCI investigator Stanley Musembi says he is investigating the two in a case in which complainants lost Sh3.1 million.

Mwangi and Gaya allegedly obtained the money by pretending they were in a position to sell gold, a fact they knew to be false.

Musembi told the court at the time of arrest the officers detained two motor vehicles and 26 metallic boxes believed to be connected to the offence.

“The case involves complainants from Dubai, India and America thus there is need of enough time to liaise with the complainants,” Musembi said.

The court heard that he DCI needs time to organise and call witnesses in an identification parade.