SH3.1 MILLION LOST

Two detained over fake gold scam

Joshua Gaya and Evanson Mwangi detained for five days to allow DCI complete investigations

In Summary

• Mwangi and Gaya allegedly obtained the money by pretending they were in a position to sell gold.

• Two motor vehicles detained and 26 metallic boxes confiscated at time of arrest.

Gold bars
Gold bars
Image: FILE

A Nairobi court has allowed police to detain two men being investigated for falsely obtaining Sh3.1 million in the fake gold scam.

Principal magistrate Martha Nazush directed that Joshua Gaya and Evanson Mwangi be detained for five days at Muthaiga police station to enable the Directorate of Criminal Investigations conclude investigations.

The two were arrested on May 23 at KQ cargo centre within Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

In an affidavit, DCI investigator Stanley Musembi says he is investigating the two in a case in which complainants lost Sh3.1 million.

Mwangi and Gaya allegedly obtained the money by pretending they were in a position to sell gold, a fact they knew to be false.

Musembi told the court at the time of arrest the officers detained two motor vehicles and 26 metallic boxes believed to be connected to the offence.

“The case involves complainants from Dubai, India and America thus there is need of enough time to liaise with the complainants,” Musembi said.

The court heard that he DCI needs time to organise and call witnesses in an identification parade.

More:

Wetang'ula drags Uhuru, Raila names into fake gold scam in leaked audio

Audio in Star's possession indicates Wetang'ula and fake Matiang'i had pocketed money from gold traders.
News
1 week ago

50kg fake gold seized in Kilimani

Six arrested, police operations to seize increasing cases of fake gold and currency
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
25 May 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Theresa May announces her resignation as UK Prime Minister
    19h ago World

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. The proxy wars behind Kenya, Somalia rows
    2d ago Big Read

  4. With new Google products, even the poor can browse
    1d ago Big Read

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos