Shujaa upset Samoa with a 21-20 win

In Summary

• Shujaa wins against Samoa 21-20.

• They lost 17-24 against Fiji in opening match.

Kenya Sevens ready to battle Fiji in opening match
Kenya Sevens ready to battle Fiji in opening match
Image: COURTESY

Kenya sevens on Saturday pulled an upset against Samoa for thrashing them  21-20 in the London sevens.

Shujaa had earlier suffered a defeat of 24-17 loss to Fiji in the opening match.

Pau Murunga's charges showed character to beat the Pacific Islanders in an entertaining encounter.

The win against Samoa has livened Shujaa's hopes of qualifying to the main cup quarters at the London sevens .

Vincent Onyala scored a hatrick of tries with Johnstone Olindi adding three conversions for Kenya.

Kenya led 14-10 at the interval.

In the match against Fiji,  Bush Mwale scored a double with Onyala scoring one try.

Olindi later added a conversion.

Kenya is expected to play France at 6:26 pm

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
News
25 May 2019 - 16:14

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    10h ago Corridors of Power

  2. With new Google products, even the poor can browse
    1d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. The proxy wars behind Kenya, Somalia rows
    2d ago Big Read

  5. Theresa May announces her resignation as UK Prime Minister
    1d ago World

Latest Videos