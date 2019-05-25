Shujaa upset Samoa with a 21-20 win

Kenya sevens on Saturday pulled an upset against Samoa for thrashing them 21-20 in the London sevens.

Shujaa had earlier suffered a defeat of 24-17 loss to Fiji in the opening match.

Pau Murunga's charges showed character to beat the Pacific Islanders in an entertaining encounter.

The win against Samoa has livened Shujaa's hopes of qualifying to the main cup quarters at the London sevens .

Vincent Onyala scored a hatrick of tries with Johnstone Olindi adding three conversions for Kenya.

Kenya led 14-10 at the interval.

In the match against Fiji, Bush Mwale scored a double with Onyala scoring one try.

Olindi later added a conversion.

Kenya is expected to play France at 6:26 pm