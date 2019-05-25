Group wants Ouko audited

A lobby wants the National Assembly directed to expeditiously appoint a qualified accountant to audit the accounts of the Office of the Auditor General.

In documents filed in court, Transparency International says the accounts of the Office of the Auditor General have not been audited since 2014.

Through Lawyer John Khaminwa, TI says the current term of the AG is set to expire in August hence the urgency of the matter.

TI argues that the monies used by the said office are public monies and the office must be held accountable.

The group acknowledged that the National Assembly has previously taken some steps to appoint someone to the role.

However, it says the continued delay by MPs to appoint someone should be seen as failure in their duties and responsibilities regardless of the procedure and process of appointing an auditor.

It’s for those reasons that the group wants the accounts of the office of the AG for the years 2014-2018 be audited before the current term of comes to an end in august 2019.

“This matter is of public interest for the monies used by the office of the auditor general are public monies hence the need for accountability and transparency,” says TI.

The accounts of the Auditor General’s office have not been audited since 2014 despite that every year the National Assembly approves the national budget of which Office of the Controller of Budget authorises the release of monies to all state and public offices.