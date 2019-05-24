GENEROSITY ABUSED

Woman admits drugging and robbing cop

Officer stopped for a quick drink where Njeri requested a drink and ride home only to rob him

In Summary

• Intelligent officer robbed of pistol worth Sh250,000 and 15 bullets after being drugged. 

• He woke up in his car minus the gun and phones. 

Lydia Njeri before a Makadara court yesterday where she pleaded guilty to drugging senior cop, stealing his pistol
REQUESTED RIDE WITH OFFICER: Lydia Njeri before a Makadara court yesterday where she pleaded guilty to drugging senior cop, stealing his pistol
Image: CAROLYNE KUBWA

An intelligent officer's generosity and humane nature cost him a pistol, cash and phones.

He was approached by a woman for a drink and obliged.  She also asked for a ride to the nearest safe place from where she could take a boda boda and he also obliged.

Little did officer Peter Kilemi know that all that was a set up by  Lydia Njeri to steal from him.

Al this happened on January 6 after Kilemi stopped at Ndege View Restaurant in Utawala,  Ruai, for a 'one for the road' as he chatted with some friends.

Njeri first listened in to the chat Kilemi had with his friends at the bar while seated at a nearby table. She then approached the table and requested Kilemi to buy her a drink. He obliged.

Her next favour was if he could give her a ride to a safe place where she could take a boda boda home. 

Kilemi agreed to give her a ride but while on the road, he felt dizzy and stopped the car by the roadside. The next morning he found himself alone in the car, with his pistol and phones missing.

He reported the matter to the police who launched investigations, leading to Njeri's arrest after a tip-off.

In a Makadara court yesterday, Njeri said she didn’t know that she was stealing from a police officer.

“When I realised that I had stolen his pistol, I went and threw it in a pit latrine. I sold the phones to a Ugandan and used the money,” she told chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

The single mother of two admitted she stole a pistol worth Sh250,000, a magazine loaded with 15 bullets of 9mm calibre valued at Sh735 and two mobile phones worth Sh36,700. 

She will be sentenced her on Friday.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
24 May 2019 - 00:00

