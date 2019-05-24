KRA announces two senior appointments

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board on Friday announced the appointment of two new senior executives.

In a statement by commissioner Corporate Support Services Ezekiel Saina, Paul Matuku will be the new Commissioner of Legal Services & Board Coordination and Fred Mugambi Mwirigi will head Kenya School of Revenue Administration (Kesra).

The two were appointed as part of the ongoing organisational transformation programme that will seek to enable KRA staff to leverage the greater opportunities presented by investments in technology.

Matuku joined KRA in 1996 and has served in varied positions in the Legal Services and Board Coordination department rising to his previous position of Deputy Commissioner in charge of litigation services.

He spearheaded KRA's defence in key legal suits and contributed towards substantially enhancing the department's success rate in countering tax litigation.

Matuku holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from the University of Nairobi and Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and also of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya.

Mugambi has been the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at KESRA since April 2016.

He holds a PhD in Entrepreneurship, a Bachelor of BusinessAdministration (First Class Honours) degree and a Diploma in Small Enterprise Management from Galilee InternationalManagement College, Israel.

He was the founding director of JKUAT’s Mombasa Campus.