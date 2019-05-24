36 million registered for Huduma Namba

The Huduma Namba registration has captured the details of 36 million Kenyans.

This is five million more than the number announced on May 13. The deadline was to be May 17.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the mass exercise Saturday, May 25 at 6pm.

The goal was to register more than 40 million people.

Speaking to the press in Nairobi, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the Saturday deadline is final.

“We are asking everyone to take advantage of this window before it closes because there will be no extension,” Oguna said.

Anyone not registered after the deadline should visit their local assistant chief to get a number.

“The chief will have other responsibilities and will not take you as the first priority. I urge those who have not registered to do so before the deadline,” he said.

Last Friday, people formed long queues at registration centres across the country as Kenyans rushed to sign up.

Oguna said that data cleaning will start immediately after registration ends and will last for four months.

“Any irregularities identified during the cleaning-up will require the individuals affected to register afresh. Those not affected will have their Huduma Nambas sent to them via mobile phones,” he said.

On May 17, Uhuru thanked the 42,000 young Kenyans working as registration assistants, the 8,000 registration officers and the 400 ICT officers across the country.

The diaspora registration exercise started on May 6 will continue at all overseas missions until.

The registration is meant to consolidate information and improve planning and services.

The services include registration of birth certificates, land registration, replacement of lost exam certificates, civil marriages, identification cards and issuance of single business permits.

Other services are the issuance of death certificates, claims for pensions, filing tax return, application for title deeds and applying and renewal of government documents.

(Edited by O. Owino)