Monica Kimani's family opposes Jowie's bail review

Slain businesswoman Monica Kimani’s family has opposed Joseph Irungu's release on bail.

The family says it needs more time to file replying affidavits explaining why it is against Irungu, alias Jowie, being freed on bail.

“We were only served one week ago and we have not had time to respond to the application," the family lawyer said.

He said Monica’s family members have not signed affidavits when they were served with the bail application.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki supported the application by the family.

Defence lawyer David Ayuo objected to the application, but Judge James Wakiaga said it was important for views of the family to be put into consideration.

Wakiaga allowed the family seven days to file replying affidavits to the bail application.

He had directed the prosecution to respond to Jowie’s application for bail review before the hearing.

Jowie, who has been in custody since his arrest in September last year for allegedly killing Monica, pleaded with the High Court to have his bail reviewed after his earlier application was rejected.