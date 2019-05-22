Monica Kimani's family opposes Jowie's bail review

• Judge Wakiaga ruled it was important for the views of the family to be put into consideration.
• Jowie has been in custody since his arrest for allegedly killing Monica Kimani in September last year.
Slain businesswoman Monica Kimani’s family has opposed Joseph Irungu's release on bail.
The family says it needs more time to file replying affidavits explaining why it is against Irungu, alias Jowie, being freed on bail.
“We were only served one week ago and we have not had time to respond to the application," the family lawyer said.
He said Monica’s family members have not signed affidavits when they were served with the bail application.
Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki supported the application by the family.
Defence lawyer David Ayuo objected to the application, but Judge James Wakiaga said it was important for views of the family to be put into consideration.
Wakiaga allowed the family seven days to file replying affidavits to the bail application.
He had directed the prosecution to respond to Jowie’s application for bail review before the hearing.
Jowie, who has been in custody since his arrest in September last year for allegedly killing Monica, pleaded with the High Court to have his bail reviewed after his earlier application was rejected.
In his fresh application, Jowie maintains innocence in the murder of Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate on September 19 and wants the court to release him.
His co-accused, Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe, was released on bail last year. The two have denied the murder charge.
Jowie was denied bail in October last year. “As a sign of goodwill, I am ready and willing to be reporting to my investigating officers ... as the court may direct, to prove my assertion that I am serious to have this case finalised without any issue,” he pleaded.
He had sought to be freed on bail to seek specialised treatment, but the request was declined on grounds that he was a flight risk.
The bail review application will be heard on May 28.
